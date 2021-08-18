Huascar Ynoa picks up where he left off

Ynoa logged 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the Marlins, striking out four and walking one. He matched Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, who kept the Braves off the board for 7-2/3 innings until outfielder Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single. The Braves won 2-0 for their 12th win in 14 games.

The rotation is already a strength. Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly have had far more good than bad. Touki Toussaint has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his six starts. And now Ynoa is back, and if his return was any indication, he’ll be another boost for a deep rotation. Ian Anderson (shoulder inflammation) will also return soon, creating a good problem for the Braves.