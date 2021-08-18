Huascar Ynoa picks up where he left off

Braves starter Huascar Ynoa broke his hand May 16, pausing his promising season in which he had a 3.02 ERA and earned a rotation spot. His first game back was Tuesday and he showed no rust.
Ynoa logged 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the Marlins, striking out four and walking one. He matched Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, who kept the Braves off the board for 7-2/3 innings until outfielder Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single. The Braves won 2-0 for their 12th win in 14 games.
The rotation is already a strength. Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly have had far more good than bad. Touki Toussaint has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his six starts. And now Ynoa is back, and if his return was any indication, he’ll be another boost for a deep rotation. Ian Anderson (shoulder inflammation) will also return soon, creating a good problem for the Braves.
After hovering at or below .500 for most of the season, the Braves are 64-56. They’re 5-0 on their current road trip, owning sole possession of first place in the National League East, and will try to sweep the Marlins on Wednesday.
Season so far
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.