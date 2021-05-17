ajc logo
Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson delivers against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a spring training exhibition game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson delivers against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a spring training exhibition game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves recalled left-hander Tucker Davidson before beginning a seven-game homestand Monday. They designated lefty Jesse Biddle for assignment to open a spot.

Davidson, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. He started, pitching 1-2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits against the Red Sox. After spending the shortened season at the alternate training site, Davidson’s debut was the culmination of a rise that began accelerating in 2019, his last full season. Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 129-2/3 innings across two minor-league levels.

The southpaw gives the Braves additional depth and length in the bullpen. Davidson can rack up strikeouts, though his control can be inconsistent (he walked four in his MLB debut). Davidson is the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America, which notes many believe Davidson will ultimately be a reliever long term.

Braves reliever Jesse Biddle works against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Ben Margot/AP)
Braves reliever Jesse Biddle works against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Ben Margot/AP)

Biddle, in his second stint with the organization, had an 8.44 ERA in eight appearances. He struck out 11 and walked eight in 10-2/3 innings. He walked four and allowed three runs in his latest outing, which led to Sunday’s loss in Milwaukee.

The Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday with the Mets. The team entered play two games behind New York for first place in the National League East.

