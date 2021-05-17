Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

Davidson, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. He started, pitching 1-2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits against the Red Sox. After spending the shortened season at the alternate training site, Davidson’s debut was the culmination of a rise that began accelerating in 2019, his last full season. Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 129-2/3 innings across two minor-league levels.

The southpaw gives the Braves additional depth and length in the bullpen. Davidson can rack up strikeouts, though his control can be inconsistent (he walked four in his MLB debut). Davidson is the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America, which notes many believe Davidson will ultimately be a reliever long term.