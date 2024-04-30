How Braves prospects are faring with the Gwinnett Stripers

- Allan Winans is 1-2 but has an impressive 2.86 ERA. He has allowed just 17 hits in 22 innings, walking four and fanning 19.

- Darius Vines is 0-0 with a 4.34 ERA. He has struck out 18 and walked just four in 18 2/3 innings.

- AJ Smith-Shawver is 0-1 and has a 7.11 ERA in four appearances.

- Huascar Ynoa is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA. He is on the injured list but eligible to come off soon.

- Dylan Dodd is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA. His 26 strikeouts lead the Stripers.

- Ray Kerr leads the Stripers with three saves. He has an ERA of 2.45.

- Grant Holmes is 1-1 with two saves and an 0.84 ERA.

- Former Braves reliever Jackson Stephens has a 2.45 ERA.

Hitters

- Catcher Sandy Leon has three homers and 13 RBIs to share the team lead in both with Luke Williams, who is suiting up with the Braves.

- Outfielder Forrest Wall is batting .346 in seven games. He is 1-for-3 in steal attempts.

- Outfielder Eli White has a .333 batting average.

- Outfielder Leury Garcia is hitting .355 in 20 games.

- Former Georgia Tech shortstop Luke Waddell is batting just .195 in 22 games.

Meanwhile in Mississippi

- Pitcher Hurston Waldrep is 0-3 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts. He has struck out 17 in 19 innings, but walked 10.

- Pitcher J.J. Niekro, a son of former major leaguer Joe Niekro and nephew of Braves great Phil Niekro, is 1-2 with a 3.92 ERA.

- Mississippi is 7-14 this season.