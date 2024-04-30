How Braves prospects are faring with the Gwinnett Stripers

The Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves, are 12-14 in the International League. The Stripers’ game against Durham scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.
Here’s how past and perhaps future Braves are faring this season with Gwinnett:
Pitchers
- Allan Winans is 1-2 but has an impressive 2.86 ERA. He has allowed just 17 hits in 22 innings, walking four and fanning 19.
- Darius Vines is 0-0 with a 4.34 ERA. He has struck out 18 and walked just four in 18 2/3 innings.
- AJ Smith-Shawver is 0-1 and has a 7.11 ERA in four appearances.
- Huascar Ynoa is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA. He is on the injured list but eligible to come off soon.
- Dylan Dodd is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA. His 26 strikeouts lead the Stripers.
- Ray Kerr leads the Stripers with three saves. He has an ERA of 2.45.
- Grant Holmes is 1-1 with two saves and an 0.84 ERA.
- Former Braves reliever Jackson Stephens has a 2.45 ERA.
Hitters
- Catcher Sandy Leon has three homers and 13 RBIs to share the team lead in both with Luke Williams, who is suiting up with the Braves.
- Outfielder Forrest Wall is batting .346 in seven games. He is 1-for-3 in steal attempts.
- Outfielder Eli White has a .333 batting average.
- Outfielder Leury Garcia is hitting .355 in 20 games.
- Former Georgia Tech shortstop Luke Waddell is batting just .195 in 22 games.
Meanwhile in Mississippi
- Pitcher Hurston Waldrep is 0-3 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts. He has struck out 17 in 19 innings, but walked 10.
- Pitcher J.J. Niekro, a son of former major leaguer Joe Niekro and nephew of Braves great Phil Niekro, is 1-2 with a 3.92 ERA.
- Mississippi is 7-14 this season.
