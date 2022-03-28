How Braves players rank (or not) among top 10 at each position

Overall, the rankings reflect well on the National League East. The New York Mets have two of the three highest ranked starting pitchers: No. 1 Jacob deGrom and No. 3 Max Scherzer. Both of the right fielders ranked above Acuna play within the division: No. 1 Juan Soto for the Washington Nationals and No. 2 Bryce Harper for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies also have the top-rated catcher, J.T. Realmuto, and the sixth-rated starting pitcher, Zack Wheeler.

In all, the Mets have eight players ranked in the top 10 at their positions, two more than the Braves, while the Phillies have five, one fewer than Atlanta.

Former Brave Freddie Freeman, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is ranked No. 1 among first basemen for the third consecutive year. The only other first baseman ranked ahead of Olson, Freeman’s replacement with the Braves, is the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at No. 2. The Dodgers have nine players ranked in the top 10 at their positions.

MLB Network unveiled its 12th annual position-by-position “Top 10 Right Now!” series across the past two weeks. The rankings consider past performance, taking into account offensive, defensive and pitching metrics, including traditional statistics and advanced data, as well as analysis by the network’s research team.