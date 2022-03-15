Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Braves, Olson agree to $168 million contract extension

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 28 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves and Matt Olson have agreed to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension.

The deal, which runs through the 2029 season, includes a $20 million club option for 2030. The Braves announced the deal Tuesday as Olson took a seat at the table for his introductory news conference at the team’s spring training facility.

The Braves on Monday acquired Olson from Oakland for outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.

ExploreSocial media reaction to acquisition of Matt Olson

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Which Braves exhibition games will be on TV? Bally Sports sets schedule
2h ago
AJC Braves Report Podcast: Freeman is gone, Olson is in
15h ago
Braves trade for Matt Olson, likely ending Freddie Freeman era
20h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top