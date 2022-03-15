Braves, Olson agree to $168 million contract extension

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves and Matt Olson have agreed to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension.
The deal, which runs through the 2029 season, includes a $20 million club option for 2030. The Braves announced the deal Tuesday as Olson took a seat at the table for his introductory news conference at the team’s spring training facility.
The Braves on Monday acquired Olson from Oakland for outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.
This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.
