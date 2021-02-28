X

How Braves lined up for their spring training opener

022721 North Port: Atlanta Braves infielders Austin Riley (left) and Dansby Swanson are all smiles walking out for a morning of team practice at CoolToday Park on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in North Port. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves and Rays open their exhibition slate Sunday in Port Charlotte. The Braves’ first lineup included shortstop Dansby Swanson, third baseman Austin Riley and a group of players competing for spots.

Here’s how the Braves lined up Sunday:

1. CF Ender Inciarte

2. SS Dansby Swanson

3. 3B Austin Riley

4. 1B Pablo Sandoval

5. 2B Jason Kipnis

6. RF Abraham Almonte

7. C Alex Jackson

8. LF Guillermo Heredia

9. DH Bryce Ball

Kyle Wright was slated to start the seven-inning game. Other scheduled pitchers included Sean Newcomb, Grant Dayton, Tucker Davidson, Carl Edwards Jr., Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Almonte and Heredia are two outfield veterans battling for bench spots. Inciarte is competing with Cristian Pache for the starting center-field job. Jackson is competing against William Contreras for the backup catcher spot.

Kipnis and Sandoval are former All-Star infielders hoping to rejuvenate their careers in Atlanta. Ball is a powerful young player trying to make an impression.

