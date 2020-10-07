Home runs continue to carry Braves' offense

The Braves had only four hits and drew no walks in Game 2, and the top three hitters in their batting order – Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna – were a cumulative 0-for-11. But the two home runs, combined with another day of outstanding pitching and good defense, made for a winning formula.

“In my experience here in the postseason as a coach or a manager, it’s hard to bunch hits together,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. "This pitching is too good. Guys get in the postseason for a reason, and probably, most likely, it’s pitching.

“Power is something that plays in the postseason, and (that) was witnessed today.”

In Game 1 of the series against the Marlins on Tuesday, d’Arnaud hit a three-run homer and Swanson a two-run shot as the Braves scored six runs in the seventh inning for a come-from-behind 9-5 win.

In Game 2 against the Marlins, Swanson crushed a 403-foot home run to center field with two out in the second inning to give the Braves a 1-0 lead, and d’Arnaud made the score 2-0 with a 405-foot homer to left in the fourth. Both homers came against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, who had not allowed two home runs in a game previously this season.

During the 60-game regular season, the Braves hit 103 homers, more than any MLB team except the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had 118. The Braves were 21-6 in games in which they hit two or more homers.

Swanson and d’Arnaud became the first Braves to homer in back-to-back playoff games since Javy Lopez in 2002 – and just the third set of Braves teammates to homer in consecutive postseason games. (In 1997, Chipper Jones and Ryan Klesko each homered in Games 1 and 2 of the NL Championship Series against the Marlins. In 1996, Fred McGriff and Andruw Jones each homered in NLCS Game 7 and World Series Game 1.)