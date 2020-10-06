Braves explode for 6-run seventh, take 1-0 series lead over Marlins

Three pitches later, d’Arnaud crushed a homer to deep center – not easy to do in Minute Maid Park – and the Braves suddenly led by three. Ozzie Albies' single chased Garcia. Swanson then homered off James Hoyt to cap the six-run frame that gave the Braves a five-run lead. The Braves scored all six runs within four at-bats.

Ronald Acuna led off the game with a homer, his 20th career leadoff shot and sixth against the Marlins. Acuna would later galvanize the Braves when he was again hit by a pitch from a Marlins starter. It was one of several sequences of a busy third inning.

The score was knotted at 1-1 before the teams scored five runs in the third inning. Miami scored three runs on four hits off starter Max Fried, who made only one mistake – a Miguel Rojas homer – in the first two frames. The Braves responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, ignited by Acuna’s hit by pitch.

Alcantara plunked Acuna, which prompted the latter to express further frustration with the Marlins. It was the fifth time Acuna has been hit by a Marlins pitcher, almost one-fourth of his total hit by pitches (21). Braves manager Brian Snitker left the dugout to talk with the umpires. Warnings were issued to both teams.

“I’d probably get in trouble if I tell you exactly what I think,” Snitker told the FS1 broadcast crew regarding Acuna. “They’ve hit this kid a number of times over the years.”

Ozuna and d’Arnaud hit consecutive two-out doubles, helping the Braves pull within a run after Miami built a 4-1 lead at the top of the inning. The Acuna hit by pitch, which came with two outs, loomed large.

When the Braves signed Ozuna and d’Arnaud over the winter, even in their best-case scenarios they couldn’t have imagined what both have provided. They continued exceeding expectations Tuesday, driving in six of the nine runs.

As for Fried, the Braves' lefty ace pitched just four innings, allowing a season-high four runs on six hits. He threw only 70 pitches and could be available for a winner-take-all Game 5, should the series reach that point, and the Braves feel compelled to go that direction.

Relievers Darren O’Day, Tyler Matzek, Will Smith, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon held the Marlins to one run. Before Miami scored off Martin, the Braves' bullpen had pitched 12-2/3 scoreless innings to begin the postseason.

Matzek has been particularly sharp, striking out seven of nine batters faced, including three Tuesday.

It was a monumental win for the Braves, who overcame their ace’s worst start of the season and a three-run hole to win comfortably and avoid falling behind in the series. The Braves are 3-0 this postseason, and it’s the first time they’ve won three playoff games in one season in 19 years.

The Braves also forced the Marlins into a game they couldn’t win. Miami isn’t equipped to win shootouts, especially against teams like the Braves. They out-homered Miami 3-1 on Tuesday, continuing an MLB-wide trend in which no team has lost when out-homering its opposition this postseason.

Game 2 will come Wednesday afternoon, when Ian Anderson makes his second postseason start against Marlins righty Pablo Lopez.