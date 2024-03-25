He’s back! Jesse Chavez set to begin fifth stint with Braves

To this point, it appeared Jackson Stephens would be the long man out of the bullpen. But the 40-year-old Chavez profiles well for that same role, and now he’s in camp competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster. But this doesn’t mean Chavez would take Stephens’ spot if the Braves wanted to carry him.

Monday and Tuesday are the final days of Braves spring training. But the Braves know Chavez well.

The Braves have two open spots on the 40-man roster, but they could create more by putting injured players, like Ian Anderson, on the 60-day injured list. Chavez is a non-roster invitee in camp, so he can be “reassigned” to minor-league camp and begin the season in the minors if he doesn’t break camp with the big club.

In seven innings in spring games for the White Sox, Chavez allowed 10 runs – nine of them earned. Perhaps this shouldn’t be concerning, as he always seems to perform better for the Braves.

Including 2021, Chavez has a 2.14 ERA over 123 1/3 innings while wearing a Braves uniform.

Since the start of 2019, Chavez has posted a 6.97 ERA over 111 1/3 innings while pitching for other teams.

In 2023, Chavez began the season by notching a 1.56 ERA over 34 2/3 innings for Atlanta. In June, he suffered a microfracture in his left shin after getting hit by a comebacker. It derailed his season and he didn’t make the postseason roster.

Now, Chavez has the chance to pitch for the Braves in a fifth different major-league season.

Could Act 5 be as good as the others?

We’ll soon find out.