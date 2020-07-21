Here is how you can ‘attend’ Braves games this season

The Braves will be playing without a live crowd at Truist Park this season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be fans at the ballpark.
The team is offering fans the chance to see a cutout picture of themselves in the stands during televised games. For $50, fans can see cardboard facsimile versions of themselves seated behind home plate throughout the season.
There are some rules. Cutout purchases are limited to five per person and they must fit within the team’s guidelines.
Purchases made by Tuesday, July 21, are guaranteed spots at the July 29 home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Fans will be able to regularly themselves as “cutouts will be seated in the same seat for all 2020 regular season games,” the team notes.
Proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.