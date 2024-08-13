Help on the way for Braves: Michael Harris II due back Wednesday

In six games with Triple-A Gwinnett, Harris is 10-for-23 with a home run and two RBIs.

He was one of Snitker’s leadoff options before he suffered the injury, but now that the Braves have Jorge Soler, Snitker said Harris will likely hit in the middle of the order upon his return.

“If Soler keeps doing what he did the last few days, I kind of like him up there leading that game off like that,” Snitker said.

In Monday’s first inning, Ramón Laureano ran up to a fly ball in shallow center field, but overran it and it fell for a two-base error.

As much as Harris’ presence could bolster the Braves’ batting order, his defense will be a massive boost for a team that has sorely missed it.