Help on the way for Braves: Michael Harris II due back Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO – The Braves will be getting outfield help this week.

Manager Brian Snitker on Monday told reporters that the plan, at this point, is to activate Michael Harris II on Wednesday, when he’s eligible to come off the 60-day injured list. Harris will immediately be Atlanta’s starting center fielder.

“I think he’s checked all the boxes and everything,” Snitker said of Harris, who’s working his way back from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

In six games with Triple-A Gwinnett, Harris is 10-for-23 with a home run and two RBIs.

He was one of Snitker’s leadoff options before he suffered the injury, but now that the Braves have Jorge Soler, Snitker said Harris will likely hit in the middle of the order upon his return.

“If Soler keeps doing what he did the last few days, I kind of like him up there leading that game off like that,” Snitker said.

In Monday’s first inning, Ramón Laureano ran up to a fly ball in shallow center field, but overran it and it fell for a two-base error.

As much as Harris’ presence could bolster the Braves’ batting order, his defense will be a massive boost for a team that has sorely missed it.

Justin Toscano

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

