Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox in attendance at Truist Park

After the third inning of Saturday’s game at Truist Park, public address announcer Kevin Kraus’ voice boomed throughout the ballpark as he told fans there was a special guest in attendance.
Kraus announced the special guest by saying he was a two-time World Series champion and four-time Manager of the Year. And right then, fans knew who the Braves were about to show on the big screen.
Bobby Cox.
The Braves showed the Hall of Fame manager on the big board. The crowd gave him a standing ovation, and he saluted the fans. From the dugout, Brian Snitker, the Braves’ current manager, clapped.
This was Cox’s first time back at Truist Park for a Braves game since suffering a stroke in 2019, according to the Braves.
In an interview with Ken Rosenthal the FOX broadcast, Snitker – who considers Cox to be a mentor – said Cox was in the clubhouse on Saturday. The players got to meet him.
“It means everything,” Snitker said of having Cox at the game. “It’s just so cool to get him out here.”
