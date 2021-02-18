Gwinnett Stripers’ 142-game season starts in April

The team’s 12th season will begin on April 6 at Durham with six games. The home opener will be April 13 to start a six-game series against Memphis. Most series, home and away, will be six games. The season is scheduled to end on Sept. 19, concluding a series against Nashville.

The Stripers announced the possibility of limited capacity at CoolRay Field as they work with local health officials, Major League Baseball and the Braves. There will be COVID-19 protocols in place. Season ticket memberships are available.