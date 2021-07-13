Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies enjoying latest All-Star experience

“It was great; I feel like we were both star-struck by that moment,” Tatis said during a red-carpet interview on MLB Network on Tuesday. “That handshake he was giving me, so much power. It was real. We were having fun, watched a bit of the derby together and talked a little bit. It was just a good time all the way around.”

Charlie told his father at breakfast Tuesday morning, “Daddy, yesterday was a fun day.” Charlie wore a suit on the red carpet, helping him continue to garner social-media attention, and he gave Tatis another hug before the players entered the stadium, Freeman said.

Freeman’s season turnaround helped make his son’s dream come true. Freeman, the reigning NL MVP, had a dreadful start plagued by poor luck. Freeman hit just .233 over his first 43 games, which were littered with hard-hit balls directly at defenders.

Caption National League players take the field during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) Credit: AP Photo/Gabriel Christus Credit: AP Photo/Gabriel Christus

But since May 21, luck has swung more his way, and Freeman is producing like himself. He’s hit .312/.407/.500 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 22 RBIs in 45 games.

Freeman’s All-Star experience has been tamer than years past. The former home run derby participant watched with his son from the sidelines Monday (“It’s by far the most exhausting thing I’ve ever done,” Freeman said of the 2018 derby). Freeman will be busiest during the game itself, when he hopes to have the chance to face two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who’s starting on the mound and leading off for the American League.

Ohtani has been the top topic among players, reporters and fans in Denver.

“For him to be able to do this at this high of a level, it’s absolutely incredible,” Freeman said. “Hopefully I get to face him. I know I’m probably not going to hit him very well. But you want to be there and see him. (Braves catcher) Jonathan Lucroy was a teammate of his and told me it’s the most incredible power he’s ever seen. That’s what it’s all about. That’s another guy playing baseball who has an incredible gift, and now everyone gets to see it. Who doesn’t want to watch that?”

Albies, meanwhile, is an All-Star for the second time after earning his first nod in 2018. He had something in common with Charlie Freeman: Albies finally met Tatis.

“I haven’t met him in person before,” Albies said, laughing. “We talk on social media but not much in person. He was the main guy I hadn’t seen. A lot of other guys I’ve played against or met already.” Tatis posted videos and photos with Albies on his Instagram.

The switch-hitting Albies is having another electric season. He’s hitting .262/.323/.500 with 15 homers, 61 RBIs and 53 runs. He’s added 25 doubles, five triples and 13 stolen bases. Albies, 24, is on pace to achieve his third season with 40 doubles, 20 homers and five triples. He’d become the 10th player in history to reach those numbers in three different seasons.

That list includes eight Hall of Famers and one active player, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who’s well on his way to Cooperstown. The players: Stan Musial (six times), Lou Gehrig (6), Rogers Hornsby (6), Hank Greenberg (5), Chuck Klein (4), Betts (3), Joe Medwick (3), Ted Williams (3) and Al Simmons (3).

“I don’t know that (Albies) is nationally recognized the way we want him to be,” Freeman told the AJC. “For him to be 24, two All-Stars, he has like 45 extra-base hits. He’s a special, special player. Just because he’s not 6-foot-4 and hitting 500-foot home runs - I think every one of us knows how valuable and good he is at this. He’s already started one game. Adam is having a special season (earning the starting second base spot). I hope everyone gets to see on a national level (Tuesday) how good Ozzie is.”

After missing a chunk of the shortened 2020 campaign with injury, Albies said he’s the healthiest he’s been in a long time. That has been key in him becoming one of the Braves’ best run producers, and with outfielder Ronald Acuna now sidelined for the rest of the season, Albies’ importance grows.

“I just stick to my plan, stick to my same routine,” Albies said. “Doesn’t matter if the game is early or late. Just prepare for the game and do what I need to do.”

If the Braves, at 44-45, are going to surprise outsiders and work their way back into the postseason mix, Freeman and Albies will be spearheading their revival. But first, the two will enjoy the All-Star festivities and catch their breath before the second half begins this weekend.