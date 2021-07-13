Rob Manfred: Atlanta an option ‘at some point’ for future All-Star Game

Manfred also didn’t elaborate on how MLB’s decision could affect other states’ bids to host the game. One such state is Texas, which has its own proposed voting-law changes. The Rangers opened a new ballpark in Arlington last season.

“I think the decision, with respect to Atlanta, was probably the hardest thing I’ve been asked to do so far,” Manfred said. “I’m kind of hoping it’s going to be the hardest thing I’m asked to do, period. Having said that, I’m not going to speculate who’s going to pass what law and where we might take jewel events. It’s hard enough to deal with it in the concrete, real time. I just don’t think it’s productive for me.”

The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday at Coors Field. The Braves had three representatives in first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Ronald Acuna, who missed the game with an injury.