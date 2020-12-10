X

Freddie Freeman, Max Fried among four Braves to make All-MLB team

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves had four players make the 2020 All-MLB team, which was announced Wednesday night. They led the majors with three players on the first team.

MLB established first and second-team honors last winter, mirroring a similar process done in the NFL and NBA. The teams feature a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, three outfielders, five starters and two relievers.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who won National League MVP, was named the first-team All-MLB first baseman. Marcell Ozuna was named first-team All-MLB designated hitter. Left-hander Max Fried was named one of the first-team starters. Outfielder Ronald Acuna made the second team.

Freeman was the best player in baseball, hitting .341/.462/.640 while providing his usual stellar defense. He was the centerpiece of an offense that would’ve shattered franchise records during a normal 162-game season. Freeman won the NL MVP, Silver Slugger and Hank Aaron Award.

Ozuna joined Freeman to form the Braves’ modern version of the Bash Brothers. Ozuna had the best season of his career, hitting .338/.431/.636 and leading the NL with 18 homers and 56 RBIs. The slugger is currently a free agent.

Fried had a breakthrough season, going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 outings. He provided desperately needed consistency in a rotation that couldn’t find any semblance of consistency outside its ace. Fried’s emergence gives the Braves a tantalizing three-headed monster atop their future rotation in Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson and Fried.

Acuna hit .250/.406/.581 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 46 games. He achieved such despite battling a sore wrist for much of the campaign. Acuna continued to dazzle as one of baseball’s most exciting players and lead-off hitters. The 22-year-old split time between right and center field.

The All-MLB determination process included 50% fan voting and 50% panel voting. The voting began in early November. Below are the teams, as listed by MLB.com.

FIRST TEAM

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

DH: Marcell Ozuna, Braves

SP: Shane Bieber, Indians

SP: Trevor Bauer, Reds

SP: Yu Darvish, Cubs

SP: Max Fried, Braves

SP: Jacob deGrom, Mets

RP: Liam Hendriks, A’s

RP: Nick Anderson, Rays

SECOND TEAM

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox

2B: Brandon Lowe, Rays

SS: Corey Seager, Dodgers

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

OF: Michael Conforto, Mets

DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins

SP: Dinelson Lamet, Padres

SP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

SP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

SP: Kenta Maeda, Twins

SP: Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays

RP: Brad Hand, Indians

RP: Devin Williams, Brewers

