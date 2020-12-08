Freddie Freeman wins 2020 Hank Aaron Award

Freeman was named NL MVP last month. He was the sixth Braves player to win the MVP, joining an exclusive list that includes Aaron. On Tuesday, Freeman became the second Brave to win the Hank Aaron Award, joining Andruw Jones (2005).

“I’d like to congratulate Freddie Freeman and his handsome boy he has,” Aaron said to Freeman and his 4-year-old son Charlie during MLB Network’s presentation. “You have done some things in this game - in fact, I was talking to someone the other day, and they said, ‘Have you ever seen anybody play first base like he does?’ And I said, ‘No, I haven’t, and I played 23 years.’ Congratulations to you and may you have many, many, many more. I know last year was not a wholesome year, but it was a great year for you. I just want to say please, please, whatever you do, keep doing what you’re doing and may God bless you and your family.”

“Thank you, Mr. Aaron, very much,” Freeman replied. He later said of Aaron: “Just an amazing baseball player and an even better person. What he did while he was playing baseball, and putting up those numbers, the consistency is what we all try to be as a baseball player. And he did it for 23 years. He’s an incredible baseball player and incredible human. To have this award with me forever is absolutely incredible. ... It means so much more to win this award when you’re in the same organization as he played in. It’s even more special that he gets to come around and share his wisdom of the game with us. He’s been present a lot the last few years. That just makes this even more special. I can’t wait to see him in person again.”

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu won the AL Hank Aaron Award. Freeman and Abreu each also won their league’s MVP and silver slugger. It’s the fourth time that both league MVPs won the Hank Aaron Award in the same season.