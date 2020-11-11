Freddie Freeman could become Braves’ first MVP in over 20 years

Freeman reached new heights despite an early July COVID-19 diagnosis that kept him out of nearly all summer camp. He returned less than a week before opening day but struggled in the early portion of the campaign, hitting .190 (8-for-42) across his first 13 contests. It was understandable rust that’s now completely forgotten given how his next 47 games unfolded.

The MVP ballots were submitted before the postseason, but Freeman provided two memorable moments there, too. He came up with the game-winning hit in the 13th inning of Game 1 against the Reds in the wild-card round. He also homered in his first NL Championship Series at-bat against the Dodgers, though the Braves eventually lost that series in seven.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates his two-run homer with third base coach Ron Washington during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

While Freeman boasts the best numbers among the NL MVP finalists, Betts and Machado assembled their own stellar seasons. Betts hit .292/.366/.562 with 16 homers, 39 RBIs and 47 runs scored for the eventual champion Dodgers. Machado hit .304/.370/.580 with 16 homers, 47 RBIs and 44 runs scored for the Padres, who ended their playoff drought and had the second-most victories in the NL.

It would be an upset if either wins the honor over Freeman, however. The Braves' face of the franchise appears on the cusp of his due after generally being considered one of the sport’s most underrated players.

“I don’t know if you can (quantify Freeman’s importance),” manager Brian Snitker said during the postseason. “His presence, who he is and what it means to our organization, on the field, in the clubhouse, off the field, the man he is. The guy is some kind of special for all of us, for me more than most. I lean on him. I’ve been with him for so long, the ability to just bounce things off him. It’s really good to have a leader like that that you can talk to.”

Freeman’s steadiness, both in performance and the intangibles, has him poised to earn one of baseball’s highest individual honors Thursday night.