Braves’ Freeman named finalist for 2020 NL MVP

Freeman is joined as a finalist by Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who was the American League MVP two seasons ago, and Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The winner will be announced Nov. 12.

After missing almost all preseason summer camp with COVID-19, Freeman returned five days before opening day and assembled the best campaign of his career. Freeman hit .341/.462/.640 with 13 homers, an MLB-leading 23 doubles, 53 RBIs and 51 runs scored. His 3.4 fWAR was second highest in the majors.