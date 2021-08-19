ajc logo
Freddie Freeman becomes first Braves player to hit for cycle multiple times

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a double by Adam Duvall during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a double by Adam Duvall during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

MIAMI - First baseman Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle Wednesday in Miami, further etching his name into the Braves’ record books.

Freeman is the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the first to do so multiple times. Freeman also hit for the cycle on June 15, 2016 against the Reds. Wednesday was the first time a Braves player hit for the cycle since that day.

It took Freeman only six innings to achieve the feat. He doubled in the first inning, tripled in the fourth and singled in the fifth. He completed the cycle with a two-run homer to center that extended the Braves’ lead to 7-2. It was Freeman’s 27th homer.

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) is congratulated by Dansby Swanson after Freeman scored on a single by Austin Riley during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) is congratulated by Dansby Swanson after Freeman scored on a single by Austin Riley during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Freeman became the third player to hit for the cycle against the Marlins, joining the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and the Rockies’ Todd Helton.

