Freddie Freeman becomes first Braves player to hit for cycle multiple times

Freeman is the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the first to do so multiple times. Freeman also hit for the cycle on June 15, 2016 against the Reds. Wednesday was the first time a Braves player hit for the cycle since that day.

It took Freeman only six innings to achieve the feat. He doubled in the first inning, tripled in the fourth and singled in the fifth. He completed the cycle with a two-run homer to center that extended the Braves’ lead to 7-2. It was Freeman’s 27th homer.