ajc logo
X

Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers makes major-league debut for Oakland

The Athletics' Shea Langeliers, a former Braves prospect, walks back to the dugout after striking out during the seventh inning Tuesday night against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
The Athletics' Shea Langeliers, a former Braves prospect, walks back to the dugout after striking out during the seventh inning Tuesday night against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Braves fans anxiously waited to see catcher Shea Langeliers make his major-league debut.

It happened Tuesday night, but he was wearing an A’s uniform.

Langeliers, who was one of the prospects the Braves traded to acquire first baseman Matt Olson, was called up by Oakland and made his major-league debut.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues in a 5-1 win over the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Leading off the second inning to cheers from family and friends in the sparse crowd of 15,260, the 24-year-old lined Kohei Arihara’s pitch down the left-field line.

“First at-bat, you’ve got the jitters, you’re excited, nervous, all that stuff,” Langeliers said. “I felt like the only way to get past that was, if he gave me a good first pitch to hit, I was swinging at it.”

Langeliers struck out his last three times up.

That first pitch mattered more, though.

“I think it’s great,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think anybody that gets to the big leagues and they see one pitch, they should be swinging, in my opinion. I thought it was great. I loved the aggressiveness.”

The Braves traded Langeliers, outfielder Cristian Pache, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to Oakland for Olson. Langeliers was selected ninth overall by the Braves in the 2019 draft out of Baylor. He hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games at Triple-A Las Vegas after the March trade.

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland's Shea Langeliers is doused by Tony Kemp, not seen, as he gives a broadcast interview after the team's 5-1 win against the Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Oakland's Shea Langeliers is doused by Tony Kemp, not seen, as he gives a broadcast interview after the team's 5-1 win against the Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland's Shea Langeliers is doused by Tony Kemp, not seen, as he gives a broadcast interview after the team's 5-1 win against the Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oakland called up the 24-year-old catcher/designated hitter/left fielder to give him experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the American League West. The A’s said Sean Murphy will remain their starting catcher, however.

Another former Braves prospect, infielder Elvis Andrus, now in his 14th season in the majors, also homered for Oakland, but he was released Wednesday after he complained about not being an everyday player.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it5h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
22h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
4h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
17h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
17h ago
Mike Soroka dazzles, feels strong in first rehab start with Rome Braves
18h ago
The Latest
‘Life moves fast’: Braves’ Michael Harris grateful to be home for a long time
1h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
4h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
17h ago
Featured
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot Monday. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS)

Credit: Alie Skowronski

Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
3h ago
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top