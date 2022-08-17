Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers makes major-league debut for Oakland

Langeliers struck out his last three times up.

That first pitch mattered more, though.

“I think it’s great,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think anybody that gets to the big leagues and they see one pitch, they should be swinging, in my opinion. I thought it was great. I loved the aggressiveness.”

The Braves traded Langeliers, outfielder Cristian Pache, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to Oakland for Olson. Langeliers was selected ninth overall by the Braves in the 2019 draft out of Baylor. He hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games at Triple-A Las Vegas after the March trade.

Oakland's Shea Langeliers is doused by Tony Kemp, not seen, as he gives a broadcast interview after the team's 5-1 win against the Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Oakland called up the 24-year-old catcher/designated hitter/left fielder to give him experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the American League West. The A’s said Sean Murphy will remain their starting catcher, however.

Another former Braves prospect, infielder Elvis Andrus, now in his 14th season in the majors, also homered for Oakland, but he was released Wednesday after he complained about not being an everyday player.