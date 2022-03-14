BREAKING: Braves trade for Matt Olson, likely ending Freddie Freeman era

The Braves on Monday acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics for outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.
This trade made something all but official: The Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta is over.
Olson, who is a free agent after next season, is a slugger who is one of the game’s best first basemen. He’s hit .252 with an .859 OPS and 142 home runs over his career.
Freeman likely ends his Braves career with a .295 batting average, .893 OPS, 271 home runs and 941 RBIs.
Olson reacted to the news, speaking to reporters in A’s spring training.
“There was obviously a lot of noise about it,” Olson said. “I knew there was the potential of something happening. I can’t say enough about the A’s organization and what they’ve done for me. I’ve been here since 2012 so almost 10 years, my whole baseball career. It’s bittersweet leaving. Obviously, I know Atlanta is an amazing place. World Series champs. My hometown. If there was one place to go and leave here, that’s the place to do it. I’m excited about it.”
