Former Braves catcher Stephen Vogt returns to Atlanta as Guardians manager

“I looked at him as a manager-in-waiting when he was here as a player,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday.

By spending time around Vogt, Snitker could tell the catcher was a future manager. So when Vogt got the job? “It didn’t surprise me,” Snitker said.

And now, Vogt’s Guardians have surprised people.

Entering this weekend, Cleveland’s team ERA ranked fifth. But its bullpen had posted the sport’s top ERA to this point (2.31).

Of course, a manager isn’t solely responsible for this. But it seems Vogt has slotted in well for the legendary Terry Francona, who stepped away from the job at the end of last season.

“I think the world of (Vogt),” Snitker said. “He was a great teammate here when he was here, and a big part of what we were doing. I’m really happy that he got this opportunity.”

But Snitker will miss Francona. The Braves’ skipper said he has a couple of pictures of Francona that he’d like “Tito” to sign when he’s in the Hall of Fame someday.

“I always looked forward to playing them, just to nuzzle up to him a little bit, man,” Snitker said. “He’s a special guy.”

This weekend, Snitker and Vogt are foes. Both clubs are hoping to continue their hot starts to the season.

But Snitker will always be Vogt’s fan.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s running a club now,” Snitker said. “And he’ll do it for probably as long as he wants.”

A friendly face

There was a friendly face around the media contingent Friday: Collin McHugh.

The retired Braves reliever was getting set to appear on Bally Sports South and Southeast’s pregame and postgame shows Friday. He was in the clubhouse Friday and he even attended Snitker’s pregame meeting with reporters.

And credit McHugh: He asked Snitker a couple of great questions – though that was never in doubt. He should do well on television, as he’s intelligent and well-spoken.

Gurriel gets going in Gwinnett

The Braves recently signed Yuli Gurriel, the former batting champ, to a minor-league deal. On Wednesday, he debuted with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Gurriel went 0-for-6 with two walks and a strikeout in his first two games with the team.