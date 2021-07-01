For one night, Braves’ offense rediscovered itself in a big way

Caption New York Mets second baseman Travis Blankenhorn falls after catching a fly ball from Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. duirng the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: AP Credit: AP

And about those runners in scoring position: The Braves were 9-for-16 in such situations Wednesday.

“Guys are up there, when they’re not doing it, they’re pressing,” manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re trying to do too much. Then when one guy does (something), it’s amazing how it relaxes everybody and how it goes. I can’t explain it, but it’s usually the way those things happen, especially two-out hits. One guy gets it, and for whatever reason – it’s the mindset. It’s not mechanical. It’s just a mindset.”

Second baseman Ozzie Albies closed his mammoth June with a five-hit, two-homer, seven-RBI performance. First baseman Freddie Freeman had three hits, an accomplishment surprisingly rare for the reigning MVP this season. Third baseman Austin Riley also had three hits. Altogether, the team had 20.

Caption Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) beats the tag from New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) to score on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: AP Credit: AP

“It’s special,” Albies said. “It was great for us. It’s been frustrating before, but the bats can have a night like this and turn everything around. It’s pretty special for the whole team.”

Will the offensive outburst mean much moving forward? History says no. And history didn’t even have Jacob deGrom starting Thursday, as the Mets do. But the Braves at least snapped a prolonged cold spell and positioned themselves to potentially win a series over the Mets for the first time this season.

Braves 20, Mets 2 (box score)

If there’s one bright spot in the last few weeks, it’s that the Braves haven’t fallen out of the race. They’ve dropped 12 of 21, yet they’ve only lost 1-1/2 games in the standings over that span. They’ll enter play Thursday 4-1/2 games behind the Mets (and 2-1/2 games behind the surging Nationals, who’ve won 14 of 17).

It’s not ideal, but all things considered, it could be worse. The problem is that’s becoming somewhat a motto for the 2021 Braves. Eventually, missed opportunities add up and time runs out.

But at least for one night, they reminded the home fans how potent the offense can be.