Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Braves manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff will see multiple familiar faces in the dugout at this year’s All-Star Game July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Max Fried, Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras will join Ronald Acuña as the Braves’ representatives at this year’s All-Star Game. Acuña had already earned a starting spot because he was the NL’s leading vote-getter, but the others were announced on Sunday evening.

The Braves’ five All-Stars are their most since 2011, when they also sent five to the All-Star Game. Fans vote to decide on the game’s starters, while pitchers and reserves are determined via the player ballot and the commissioner’s office.

And there are heartwarming storylines throughout Atlanta’s All-Star lineup. Fried, Swanson, d’Arnaud and Contreras are all first-time All-Stars.

RonaldAcuña

Acuña will finally get to start in the All-Star Game after fans made him the NL’s top vote-getter last season before the superstar tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season.

He is one of the game’s most talented and popular players. His swagger matches his five tools. He is flashy and doesn’t lack personality, which is why it’s good for baseball to put him on such a big stage.

Max Fried

A Los Angeles native, Fried’s first All-Star nod comes during a year in which the game will be held in his hometown.

Entering Sunday, Fried’s 2.52 ERA ranked sixth in the NL. His 100 strikeouts were 10th. His 1.02 WHIP was eighth.

Fried has surrendered two or fewer runs in 13 of 17 starts this season. Since opening day, he hasn’t given up more than four runs in a start.

The Braves have won nine straight games that Fried has started, and 13 of the last 15.

Dansby Swanson

In a contract year, Swanson couldn’t be playing better. You could argue he should have been voted in as a starter.

Nonetheless, his All-Star nod continues a terrific season.

He has always been a great defender, and that has continued. But he’s been hot at the plate for quite some time, displaying a consistency he hasn’t often shown as a hitter throughout his career. He seems to be taking the next step as a player.

Travis d’Arnaud

Three years ago, the Mets designated Travis d’Arnaud for assignment. He then found new life in his career.

He has since won a Silver Slugger Award and a World Series. Now, he’s an All-Star.

D’Arnaud is an important presence for the Braves, both as a leader and catcher. He has helped fill the leadership void left by Freddie Freeman, while excelling on both sides of the chalk.

William Contreras

Contreras will play on the same All-Star team as his brother, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Willson is the NL’s starting catcher, while William was elected as a designated hitter.

Throughout this year, 24-year-old William has talked about idolizing his brother. Willson is his role model.

But William has made a name for himself this season.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

