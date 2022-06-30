Braves’ Ronald Acuna leads NL in voting, will start All-Star Game

Shortstop Dansby Swanson will battle Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner.

Designated hitter William Contreras is up against the Phillies’ Bryce Harper, who is out with a broken thumb and would not play.

And finally, outfielder Adam Duvall is facing Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Mets outfielder Starling Marte.

In the second phase, fans can vote once per day. The voting totals from the first phase don’t carry over into this one.

The Braves have the second-most finalists of any club, trailing the Blue Jays’ seven.

The pitchers and reserves for both the NL and AL teams will be determined by players and the commissioner’s office. The complete All-Star rosters will be announced on July 10.