Ex-Braves finding new homes as spring training approaches

Infielder Charlie Culberson, who played sparingly in the regular season last year but made the Braves’ postseason roster: Signed a minor-league contract, which includes an invitation to big-league spring-training camp, with the Rangers.

Washington shortstop Trea Turner (7) slides into second base safely as Braves second baseman Adeiny Hechavarria (24) is not able to catch the throwing error during the first inning in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Infielder Adeiny Hechavarria, who played in 27 games last year: Signed a one-year contract for a reported $970,000 to play in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Pitcher Robbie Erlin, who appeared in seven games for the Braves last year: Signed a one-year contract in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Pitcher Felix Hernandez, who opted out of last season with the Braves because of COVID-19 concerns: Signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles that will pay him $1 million if he makes the major-league team.

Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Pitcher Jhoulys Chacin, who pitched in two games for the Braves last year: Signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees that will pay him $800,000 if he is on the major-league team.

Outfielder Scott Schebler, who appeared in one game for the Braves last year: Signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels that will pay him $900,000 if he’s in the majors.

Among the players from last season’s Braves who remain free agents are relief pitchers Mark Melancon and Shane Greene, catcher Tyler Flowers, outfielder Nick Markakis and pitcher Cole Hamels.