Ex-Braves finding new homes as spring training approaches

With spring-training camps set to open next week, nine players from last season’s Braves have found new teams.
Who’s headed where and for how much:
Relief pitcher Darren O’Day, who compiled a 1.10 ERA in 19 appearances out of the Braves’ bullpen last season: Signed a one-year contract (plus a second-year option) with the New York Yankees for a guaranteed $2.45 million.
Outfielder Adam Duvall, whose 16 homers last year were the second-most on the Braves: Signed a one-year contract with Miami Marlins for a guaranteed $5 million ($9 million if a mutual option for a second year is exercised).
Starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched in only one game for the Braves last year after making the All-Star team in 2018: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract (plus up to $500,000 in incentives) with the Texas Rangers.
Infielder Charlie Culberson, who played sparingly in the regular season last year but made the Braves’ postseason roster: Signed a minor-league contract, which includes an invitation to big-league spring-training camp, with the Rangers.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Infielder Adeiny Hechavarria, who played in 27 games last year: Signed a one-year contract for a reported $970,000 to play in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Pitcher Robbie Erlin, who appeared in seven games for the Braves last year: Signed a one-year contract in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.
Pitcher Felix Hernandez, who opted out of last season with the Braves because of COVID-19 concerns: Signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles that will pay him $1 million if he makes the major-league team.
Credit: Curtis Compton
Pitcher Jhoulys Chacin, who pitched in two games for the Braves last year: Signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees that will pay him $800,000 if he is on the major-league team.
Outfielder Scott Schebler, who appeared in one game for the Braves last year: Signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels that will pay him $900,000 if he’s in the majors.
Among the players from last season’s Braves who remain free agents are relief pitchers Mark Melancon and Shane Greene, catcher Tyler Flowers, outfielder Nick Markakis and pitcher Cole Hamels.