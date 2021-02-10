X

2021 Braves’ key season dates

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves are set to begin spring training in North Port, Fla., ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

There has been no announcement on whether fans will be able to attend spring training games. Per MLB, fans will not be allowed to attend workouts.

Here are some key dates in advance of the season.

WORKOUTS

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 18

Full squad report: Feb. 23

SPRING GAMES

First spring training game: Feb. 27, at Orioles

First home spring training game: March 1, vs. National

REGULAR SEASON

Regular-season opener: April 1, at Phillies

Regular-season home opener: April 9, vs. Phillies

