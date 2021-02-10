2021 Braves’ key season dates

The Braves are set to begin spring training in North Port, Fla., ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
There has been no announcement on whether fans will be able to attend spring training games. Per MLB, fans will not be allowed to attend workouts.
Here are some key dates in advance of the season.
WORKOUTS
Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 18
Full squad report: Feb. 23
SPRING GAMES
First spring training game: Feb. 27, at Orioles
First home spring training game: March 1, vs. National
REGULAR SEASON
Regular-season opener: April 1, at Phillies
Regular-season home opener: April 9, vs. Phillies