5 things Braves: 2020 Braves still available

The Braves returned slugger Marcell Ozuna on a four-year $65 million contract. A number of his teammates from last season remain free agents.
The Braves’ payroll could allow for one or more of those players to rejoin the reigning N.L. East champs, if the price fits their budget:
⋅ Mark Melancon, RP: Melancon, 35, had 11 saves across 23 games last season. He would have made $14 million for a full season last year.
⋅ Shane Greene, RP: Greene’s ERA has fared below 2.66 in three of the last four seasons. The 32-year-old would’ve made $6.25 million last season
⋅ Nick Markakis, OF: The 37-year-old opted out but returned on what would’ve been a $4 million salary. The 15-year veteran with three Gold Gloves in right field, hit .254 in 37 games last season.
⋅ Adam Duvall, OF: Duvall hit 16 homers with 33 RBIs, re-emerging as a consistent part of the offense. Duvall, 32, was projected to receive anywhere from $4.4 million to $7.1 million in arbitration,
⋅ Tyler Flowers, C: The Roswell native appeared in 22 games, hitting .217. The 35-year-old made $4 million on a one-year deal last season.