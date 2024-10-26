Atlanta Braves

Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman hits first game-ending grand slam in World Series history

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Staff and wire reports
Updated 0 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman hit a home run for the Braves in the 2021 World Series. But he topped it Friday night - wearing a Dodgers uniform.

Freeman smashed the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Los Angeles a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener.

Freeman and the Braves defeated the Astros in six games in 2021 but Freeman became a free agent and signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers before the 2022 season.

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and then dropped his bat before beginning a trot while greeted with a roar from the sellout crowd of 52,394.

It was reminiscent of Kirk Gibson’s game-ending homer that lifted Los Angeles over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium — one of the most famous swings in baseball lore.

Gibson, sidelined by leg injuries, came off the bench and connected off Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley.

Freeman, who missed three games during the National League playoffs because of the injury to his right ankle, didn’t have an extra-base hit this postseason until legging out a triple earlier on Friday.

“Actually felt pretty good,” Freeman said. “The last six days we treated it really well. I’ve been feeling pretty good. Right when I ran out to give high-fives to my teammates, I felt pretty good, because that was the first time I ran all week. So, ankle’s good.”

After the home run, Freeman ran over to his father.

“I was just screaming in his face. I’m sorry, dad,” Freeman said, laughing. “He’s been there since I was a little boy, throwing batting practice to me every day. So this is a moment, it’s my dad’s moment.”

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

It was the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman connects for a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, celebrates with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, right, and teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman speaks during a news conference after his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: AP

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in...12m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Dodgers' Jack Flaherty flops in 2nd NLCS outing vs. Mets, who force Game 6 in Los Angeles
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Michael Kopech to open bullpen game for Dodgers against Mets in Game 6. Freddie Freeman...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hire Tim Hyers as hitting coach
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...
Braves, Hawks to appear on FanDuel Sports Networks after changes with Bally Sports
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech