Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman hits first game-ending grand slam in World Series history

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and then dropped his bat before beginning a trot while greeted with a roar from the sellout crowd of 52,394.

FREDDIE FREEMAN #WALKOFF GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/LlVU1ZGyGx — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2024

It was reminiscent of Kirk Gibson’s game-ending homer that lifted Los Angeles over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium — one of the most famous swings in baseball lore.

Gibson, sidelined by leg injuries, came off the bench and connected off Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley.

Freeman, who missed three games during the National League playoffs because of the injury to his right ankle, didn’t have an extra-base hit this postseason until legging out a triple earlier on Friday.

“Actually felt pretty good,” Freeman said. “The last six days we treated it really well. I’ve been feeling pretty good. Right when I ran out to give high-fives to my teammates, I felt pretty good, because that was the first time I ran all week. So, ankle’s good.”

After the home run, Freeman ran over to his father.

“I was just screaming in his face. I’m sorry, dad,” Freeman said, laughing. “He’s been there since I was a little boy, throwing batting practice to me every day. So this is a moment, it’s my dad’s moment.”

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

It was the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.

