Ender Inciarte, Chris Martin continue rehab assignments at Triple-A Gwinnett

Inciarte, working his way back from a hamstring strain, hasn’t played for the Braves since April 17. He has appeared in two minor-league games this week, going 2-for-5 with two doubles.

“He’s getting some hits,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s starting to play. He’s playing center field, throwing a hit in every night it seems like. He’s not playing full games yet, but he is participating and hopefully everything holds up for him.”