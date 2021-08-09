ajc logo
Eddie Rosario to make Braves debut in Gwinnett

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning Thursday, June 17, 202 against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland. The Indians traded Rosario to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Tony Dejak/AP)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Outfielder Eddie Rosario, acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline from Cleveland, will start a rehab assignment at Triple A-Gwinnett starting Tuesday.

The Braves traded Pablo Sandoval on July 30 for Rosario, who has been on the 10-day injured list since July 7 with a right abdominal strain.

Rosario, 29, batted .254 with 15 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 46 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 78 games with Cleveland prior to the injury.

Selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, Rosario has played in the majors since 2015 with the Twins and Indians. He has a career .275 batting average with 149 doubles, 23 triples, 126 homers, 434 RBIs and 48 stolen bases.

The Stripers start a six-game series Tuesday against Durham in Lawrenceville.

