Eddie Rosario to make Braves debut in Gwinnett

Outfielder Eddie Rosario, acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline from Cleveland, will start a rehab assignment at Triple A-Gwinnett starting Tuesday.
The Braves traded Pablo Sandoval on July 30 for Rosario, who has been on the 10-day injured list since July 7 with a right abdominal strain.
Rosario, 29, batted .254 with 15 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 46 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 78 games with Cleveland prior to the injury.
Selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, Rosario has played in the majors since 2015 with the Twins and Indians. He has a career .275 batting average with 149 doubles, 23 triples, 126 homers, 434 RBIs and 48 stolen bases.
The Stripers start a six-game series Tuesday against Durham in Lawrenceville.