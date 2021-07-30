Braves acquire OFs Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario

First, the team announced a trade with the Indians, acquiring outfielder Eddie Rosario and cash considerations for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Shortly after, the team announced it acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from Miami for catcher Alex Jackson.

The moves were low cost, but significantly improve the Braves’ outfield, which has been a weakness since losing Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna. Now, in Rosario and Duvall, along with slugger Joc Pederson, general manager Alex Anthopoulos has remade his outfield since the All-Star break.