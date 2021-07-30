Braves acquire OFs Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario

The Braves remade their outfield before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.
First, the team announced a trade with the Indians, acquiring outfielder Eddie Rosario and cash considerations for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Shortly after, the team announced it acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from Miami for catcher Alex Jackson.
The moves were low cost, but significantly improve the Braves’ outfield, which has been a weakness since losing Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna. Now, in Rosario and Duvall, along with slugger Joc Pederson, general manager Alex Anthopoulos has remade his outfield since the All-Star break.
Rosario, 29, is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, seven homers and 46 RBIs across 78 games this season. He’s expected to miss the next couple of weeks with an abdominal strain, but he’ll bolster the team’s outfield depth when he returns.
Duvall spent parts of the past several seasons with the Braves before he was non-tendered in the winter. Beloved by manager Brian Snitker and teammates, Duvall’s return will be met with applause. Duvall, 32, is hitting .229 with 22 homers and a .755 OPS in 90 games this season. His 68 RBIs rank fifth in the National League.
The Braves improved without losing any valuable minor-league depth. Sandoval had struggled for months in his bench role. Jackson was 3-for-43 in 19 games with the Braves, and given his outlook and the young catching the Braves possess, he didn’t have a place in the team’s future.
In adding outfield help, the Braves again showed they’re buyers. They’re going for their fourth consecutive National League East title, sitting four games behind the Mets on Friday. They just took three of five from the Mets in New York this week.