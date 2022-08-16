Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint

“We’re hoping with a couple days down with treatment he’ll be OK, but we won’t know until (Tuesday) when he gets here,” Snitker said after the game.

Rosario, 30, has already missed a large chunk of time this season after requiring an eye procedure that sidelined him for months. He homered Monday, his fourth of the campaign. The reigning National League Championship Series MVP is hitting .185 with a .563 OPS across 48 games, though he’s fared better lately (hitting .244 with a .735 OPS in 12 games this month entering Monday).