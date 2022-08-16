Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario exited Monday’s 13-1 walloping of the Mets in the sixth inning with left-hamstring tightness. The Braves will rest Rosario for a couple of games, and he’s not expected to require time on the injured list, manager Brian Snitker said.
“We’re hoping with a couple days down with treatment he’ll be OK, but we won’t know until (Tuesday) when he gets here,” Snitker said after the game.
Rosario, 30, has already missed a large chunk of time this season after requiring an eye procedure that sidelined him for months. He homered Monday, his fourth of the campaign. The reigning National League Championship Series MVP is hitting .185 with a .563 OPS across 48 games, though he’s fared better lately (hitting .244 with a .735 OPS in 12 games this month entering Monday).
Robbie Grossman, acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, replaced Rosario in left field Monday. The Braves and Mets continue their four-game series Tuesday at Truist Park, with the Braves trying to cut further into the Mets’ 4 ½-game NL East lead.
