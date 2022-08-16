ajc logo
X

Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Mets on Monday night at Truist Park. Rosario exited Monday’s 13-1 walloping of the Mets in the sixth inning with left-hamstring tightness. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Mets on Monday night at Truist Park. Rosario exited Monday’s 13-1 walloping of the Mets in the sixth inning with left-hamstring tightness. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 31 minutes ago

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario exited Monday’s 13-1 walloping of the Mets in the sixth inning with left-hamstring tightness. The Braves will rest Rosario for a couple of games, and he’s not expected to require time on the injured list, manager Brian Snitker said.

“We’re hoping with a couple days down with treatment he’ll be OK, but we won’t know until (Tuesday) when he gets here,” Snitker said after the game.

Explore5 observations after Braves destroy Mets in series opener

Rosario, 30, has already missed a large chunk of time this season after requiring an eye procedure that sidelined him for months. He homered Monday, his fourth of the campaign. The reigning National League Championship Series MVP is hitting .185 with a .563 OPS across 48 games, though he’s fared better lately (hitting .244 with a .735 OPS in 12 games this month entering Monday).

Robbie Grossman, acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, replaced Rosario in left field Monday. The Braves and Mets continue their four-game series Tuesday at Truist Park, with the Braves trying to cut further into the Mets’ 4 ½-game NL East lead.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs No. 3 in AP preseason poll12h ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
7h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
10h ago
Georgia Tech defensive line has tools, may need time
12h ago
Georgia Tech defensive line has tools, may need time
12h ago
The Latest
5 observations after Braves destroy Mets in series opener
45m ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
7h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
21h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top