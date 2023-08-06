Dylan Lee throws clean inning for Triple-A Gwinnett as he nears return

CHICAGO – For all their success this season, the Braves have also dealt with a ton of injuries – to key starting pitchers, to lineup regulars, to relievers, to role players.

And for as good as they’ve been, could they …

Get better?

The Braves may soon be close to full strength, as Dylan Lee appears to be nearing a return. It doesn’t seem illogical to believe that Lee could return within the next week or so.

Lee on Saturday tossed a clean inning for Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw 10 pitches, and eight were strikes.

Lee threw nine fastballs and one slider. His fastball topped out at 93 mph.

Last week, the Braves acquired left-hander Brad Hand hours before the trade deadline. When Lee returns, the Braves will have three lefties in their bullpen, which should provide manager Brian Snitker with some added flexibility in how he manages the group.

“I think it’ll be good to have that option,” Snitker said.

Lee’s inclusion could allow the Braves to use Hand as more of a matchup guy. Over Hand’s career, left-handed hitters have struggled against him. Lefties are 8-for-50 with 20 strikeouts versus Hand this season.

In this scenario, the Braves wouldn’t need to view Lee or A.J. Minter, another lefty, as matchup relievers. They could use those guys wherever and however they saw fit.

Braves starters for the Pittsburgh series

The Braves on Monday will begin a four-game series in Pittsburgh. They won’t overlook the Pirates, but this should be a chance for Atlanta to pad its record.

The Braves’ rotation will be as follows: Spencer Strider on Monday, Yonny Chirinos on Tuesday, Max Fried on Wednesday and Bryce Elder on Thursday.

The Braves will need an extra starter for Saturday’s doubleheader in New York against the Mets.

Braves outright Guthrie to Gwinnett

The Braves on Sunday outrighted outfielder Dalton Guthrie to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers.

Atlanta on Friday designated Guthrie for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Fried in his return to the rotation.