Dylan Lee can be ‘big, big piece’ in Braves’ bullpen

“He didn’t have much (experience) coming into (last season), then he got a whole lot,” Snitker said. “He’s had a quick ascent, been through a lot early in his major-league career. But he’s been around a little bit. Coming up here and knowing he can compete here is probably the biggest thing. That’s huge for him.”

Strider establishing himself in rotation

After walking five in his previous outing, Strider walked only one Friday. He pitched 5-2/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight. Snitker spoke glowingly of Strider, who has a hold on the fifth-starter spot after beginning the season as a reliever.

“That’s what we talked about when we decided (to put him in the rotation), kind of solidify that spot, and he has,” Snitker said. “Unbelievable job.”

Friday marked Strider’s third major-league start. He had outings in Arizona and Colorado before Friday. Asked what he’s learned over these outings, Strider said:

“I don’t know that I feel any different, but starting is different. It’s a different mindset. I’m trying to go multiple innings, get quick outs. Whereas in the ‘pen, I’m just trying to get each guy. I still have to have that mindset, I think if you back off a bit as a starter, you can give up some hits and things start to spiral a bit, you still have to be on top of your game.

“But I want to go deep in games. Just to get into the sixth inning, and get some quick outs at times and be in the zone this week was good.”

Swanson succeeding in 2-hole

Shortstop Dansby Swanson had three hits Friday, his second three-hit performance in June. Dating to May 13, Swanson is hitting .346/.407/.523. Swanson spent much of the season hitting ninth in the order; he’s now hitting second, where he’s produced a .381/.435/.534 slash line across 15 games.

“He hit his way up there,” Snitker said. “Dansby, it doesn’t matter where he hits. He just wants to win. That’s the only thing that matters to that kid. I liked him at nine, the speed; if he got hot, he’d be on base for the top of the order. He can be valuable there. But he’s done a great job hitting second.”

Waiver claim

The Braves claimed first baseman Mike Ford off waivers Friday from the Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Ford, 29, has played for the Giants and Mariners this season, hitting .182 (6-for-33) with five RBIs.