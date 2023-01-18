Details as Braves Fan Fest returns on Saturday

After not holding the event for several years due to the pandemic, the team will bring back the fan event Saturday. Fan Fest will be held at Truist Park and The Battery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature player autographs and photos, Q&A sessions, clinics, games, on-field activities, live entertainment and panel discussions with players and coaches. There will be a Braves Fest Gala on Friday to benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation that has sold out.

Players and coaches expected to appear are Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Kolby Allard, Nick Anderson, Ian Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Travis d’Arnaud, Bryce Elder, Seth Elledge, Vaughn Grissom, Michael Harris, Sam Hilliard, Joe Jimenez, Dylan Lee, Lucas Luetge, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, Mike Soroka, Jackson Stephens, Spencer Strider, Michael Tonkin, Chadwick Tromp, Darius Vines, Eli White, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa, Brian Snitker, Sal Fasano, Drew French, Rick Kranitz, Bobby Magallanes, Kevin Seitzer, Ron Washington, Walt Weiss and Eric Young Sr. Player locations and schedules will be announced on the MLB Ballpark App.