Dansby Swanson returns to Cubs roster, could face Braves in two weeks

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By News services
25 minutes ago


Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was activated by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday after he had been sidelined by a bruised left heel.

Swanson’s return could mean he’ll be on the field to face his former teammates for the first time when the Cubs and Braves meet in a three-game series Aug. 4-6. They also play a series at Truist Park on Sept. 26-28.

Swanson was in the starting lineup against St. Louis on Saturday, batting sixth for his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5.

He is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games.

Credit: AP

The 29-year-old Swanson, who finalized a $177 million, seven-year free-agent contract with Chicago in December, played in a National League-best 160 games in 2021 and a majors-best 162 games last year in his final season with the Braves.

He said he was going “a little stir crazy” while he was on the 10-day injured list.

“I felt like I was everybody's honorable assistant,” he said. “I felt like hitting coaches, pitching coaches, like everybody, I felt like I was essentially an assistant coach for the last two weeks, which, it was driving me nuts. I love playing. I love going out there every day."

Swanson tested his heel by running the bases. He also has been working in the batting cages to help maintain his timing with his swing.

“I wouldn't be out there if I didn't feel like I was able to be a productive baseball player,” Swanson said. “Finally got to that point and we're ready to go.”

Swanson made his big league debut with the Braves in 2016 and helped them win the 2021 World Series. He hit .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in his final season with the Braves.

“Dansby’s really important to our success,” Chicago manager David Ross said, “and his play (has) been missed. ... It’s nice to have him back. He’s worked really hard, been itching to get back.” Ross also is a former Braves player.

