Dansby Swanson: Fans’ reaction to botched replay call ‘embarrassing’

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson didn’t think the botched replay review was the worst part of Sunday’s game.
The Braves lost to the Phillies, 7-6, on a controversial play at the plate. Alec Bohm was ruled safe but the replay seemed to indicate he didn’t touch home plate before catcher Travis d’Arnaud applied the tag. After a lengthy review, the safe call stood and the Phillies went on to win.
Immediately after the call was confirmed, fans at Truist Park began throwing trash onto the field, which brought back memories of the 2012 wild-card game following the infamous infield fly call. It briefly delayed the game. Swanson said he asked to speak with reporters following the game largely so he could express his feelings on the fans’ reaction.
Swanson, an Atlanta-area native, said the following:
“What happened after (the call) — I love this city. I love our fans. They’re passionate. They care. But what happened after they announced that call, that’s the most embarrassing part of the whole night. Not the call, but the reaction and the throwing of things on the field. Because No. 1, it’s disrespectful to the people who put in so much work to have the field ready for us every day to make sure it’s in the best shape possible. No. 2, endangering players. That’s incredibly disrespectful. It’s an embarrassing representation of our city because I know, being from here, that’s not how we act.
“And then the worst part of it all, I don’t think people realize that we have families here. There are kids here. There are kids sitting in the front row and you have bottles whizzing by their heads. Just endangering kids who can’t protect themselves is downright embarrassing and it should never happen again. That’s honestly one of the real reasons I wanted to come in here, to say that. It needed to be said. It just can’t happen. It never needs to happen again.”
The Braves dropped to 4-5 following the loss, which was their first home defeat. They open a four-game series against the Marlins beginning Monday night at Truist Park.