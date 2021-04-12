Dansby Swanson: Fans’ reaction to botched replay call ‘embarrassing’

The Braves lost to the Phillies, 7-6, on a controversial play at the plate. Alec Bohm was ruled safe but the replay seemed to indicate he didn’t touch home plate before catcher Travis d’Arnaud applied the tag. After a lengthy review, the safe call stood and the Phillies went on to win.

Immediately after the call was confirmed, fans at Truist Park began throwing trash onto the field, which brought back memories of the 2012 wild-card game following the infamous infield fly call. It briefly delayed the game. Swanson said he asked to speak with reporters following the game largely so he could express his feelings on the fans’ reaction.