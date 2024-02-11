Countdown to spring training: 3 days - exhibition games on television

The debut of the new pairing of Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski on Braves telecasts will come during spring training. No need to wait for the regular-season opener March 28.

Braves fans will be able to watch at least five, perhaps more, spring training games on Bally Sports South/Southeast this year. The new duo will call the final four home games – March 20 (Blue Jays), March 21 (Yankees), March 23 (Rays) and March 25 (Twins) from the Braves’ spring training home in North Port, Florida. The schedule also includes a March 18 (Rays) game picked up from another regional sports network. All game times are at 1 p.m.

Bally Sports South/Southeast could pick up other games from regional networks. A complete schedule of televised games is expected to be released soon.