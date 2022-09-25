Collin McHugh’s aggressive mindset leading to success for Braves

Entering Sunday’s series finale in Philadelphia, McHugh had a 2.74 ERA over 65 ⅔ innings. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 2.12.

A big part of that: His first-pitch strike percentage is 64.6 this year, which is above the league average. It’s the second-highest such mark for any year of a career that began in 2012.

McHugh’s aggressiveness also comes from a philosophy that pitchers don’t need to pitch to super specific parts of the zone. Sure, he said, some hitters require more caution. But pitchers must pitch to their strengths. “You don’t have to throw 102 to get guys out consistently in this league, but you do have to be really rigorous in your execution,” McHugh said.

This clicked for McHugh in 2018, when he went from starting to relieving. He always received the same piece of advice.

“Be as aggressive as you can possibly be,” people told him.

McHugh has done that ever since.

“You can’t really feel your way through a lineup anymore,” he said. “Even if you’re out there throwing two or three innings at a time as a reliever, which I’ve done periodically over my career, you’ve got to go out there as if this is the only time that they’re going to see you, as if this is the only time they’ve ever seen you. Think about it as an 0-2 count from the jump, making pitches that aggressively from the jump.”

Specifics matter, too, McHugh said. Hitters can be aggressive by swinging – or even by taking pitches. It’s a chess match. But pitchers must have an aggressive mindset, McHugh said, before worrying about the finer points of pitching.

McHugh, who is in the first season of a two-year deal, said his time with the Braves – for whom he rooted as a child – has exceeded his expectations. The team is succeeding on the field, but a “fantastic” clubhouse dynamic has made it an even better experience.

This October, the Braves will have an opportunity to win another World Series. McHugh, a consistent weapon out of the bullpen, could be a large part of a potential run.

The Braves were his favorite team growing up, so he understands what this means.

“It’s special, because this is my team,” McHugh said. “This is a part of my childhood, it’s a part of my growing up, it’s a part of my heart.”

Ronald Acuña still out of the lineup

Ronald Acuña, who is dealing with mid-back tightness, was out of the lineup again Sunday. It marked the fourth straight game he has missed.

This season, the Braves are 76-34 with Acuña in the lineup, including 29-7 in the last 36 games. They are 18-24 when he misses a game.

Over his last nine games, the outfielder is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and a .925 OPS.

In Acuña’s absence, Dansby Swanson led off again. Robbie Grossman was in right field again.