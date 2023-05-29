By the numbers: Michael Soroka’s return to major leagues

The long wait is over.

Michael Soroka will return to the major leagues for the first time in nearly 34 months when he starts for the Braves Monday in a game at the A’s.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at the right-handed pitcher in his much-anticipated return.

1,029

The number of days between major league starts. Soroka last pitched on Aug. 3, 2020 when he tore his right Achilles tendon. “To go through everything he’s been through, and now to get back, is really a feather in that kid’s cap,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “And just the dedication and how hard that had to have been.”

67

The number of days Soroka spent at Triple-A after the Braves assigned him to the Stripers on March 23 out of spring training. He made one spring training start, on March 22, and threw 36 pitches.

2

Number of torn Achilles tendons in the past 34 months. He first torn the tendon coming off the mound to cover first base. It tore again on June 24, 2021 walking down the dugout steps.

3

Surgeries for torn Achilles tendons. He also needed exploratory surgery in May of 2021 while rehabbing from the first injury.

1-2

Win-loss record in eight starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. He had a 4.33 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.

96

Number of pitches thrown in last outing for the Stripers, a win over Durham when he allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings.

15-6

Win-loss record in 37 career major league starts. He has a 2.86 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 214 innings. He was 13-4 in 2019 when he was an all-star and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

25

Soroka’s age (he turns 26 in August). He was drafted by the Braves in the first round (28th pick) of the 2015 amateur draft.