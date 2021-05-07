Brian Snitker: ‘It’s going to be awesome’ to see full Truist Park again

“It’s going to be awesome,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Big series, Friday night, the weather I’m sure will be really good. It’ll be exciting. It’ll be neat. It’s just another something that, we’re going to get through this. We’re fighting through it, the whole ordeal we’ve been dealing with for a year. It’ll be good for everybody to see we’re heading in the right direction.”

The Braves are 7-7 at home this season. During their most recent homestand, they dropped two of three against the Diamondbacks before winning three of four against the Cubs.