Brian Snitker: ‘It’s going to be awesome’ to see full Truist Park again

The Braves will host a full house Friday for the first time since October 9, 2019.
When the Braves begin their six-game homestand against the Phillies, they’ll become the second MLB team to operate at 100% capacity. The Rangers opened the season with full crowds.
The Braves have steadily increased their capacity with each homestand, culminating with Friday, which the team expects to be a sellout. Truist Park seats around 41,000 fans.
“It’s going to be awesome,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Big series, Friday night, the weather I’m sure will be really good. It’ll be exciting. It’ll be neat. It’s just another something that, we’re going to get through this. We’re fighting through it, the whole ordeal we’ve been dealing with for a year. It’ll be good for everybody to see we’re heading in the right direction.”
The Braves are 7-7 at home this season. During their most recent homestand, they dropped two of three against the Diamondbacks before winning three of four against the Cubs.
“It’s got a chance to be rocking like this place can,” said Snitker, who’s lauded the limited crowds for their energy so far. “Players I know will be excited. I am. It’s going to be really cool to see that. I’m happy for the fans that everybody will be allowed to come. I’m sure the Battery will be hopping. It’ll be good for everybody to see that we’re fighting through this thing and we’re going to be OK.”
The Braves have 67 home games remaining.
