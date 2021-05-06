Braves expect crowd ‘at or near sellout’ for return to 100% capacity

“The demand is there, and we’ve seen that demand even when we were socially distanced and had limited capacity,” Schiller said. “We’re excited to roll this out and get to the 100%.”

He called the return to full capacity at the 41,000-seat stadium “a signal in some ways that our community is back opening up again and people are regaining some degree of normalcy to their lives.”

Two public health experts at Georgia State cautioned last week that while outdoor sports, with fresh air constantly moving, provide better protection against COVID-19 than indoor arenas, reopening any stadium to full capacity is particularly risky at this point given the sheer number of people crowded together.

Atlanta United also announced last week that it’ll return to 100% capacity in the two lower levels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has a retractable roof, starting with its next home game May 15. And Atlanta Motor Speedway announced it will open its grandstands to full capacity for its next major NASCAR event, the Quaker State 400 on July 11.

Schiller said the Braves plan to treat Friday night’s game “almost like an opening-day 2.0.” That will include pregame entertainment in The Battery Atlanta, a pregame tribute to the health-care industry and in-game on-field entertainment such as “Beat the Freeze” and the “Home Depot Tool Race,” according to the Braves.

All of Truist Park’s COVID-19 protocols “with the exception of the social distancing” will remain in place, Schiller said. That includes a requirement for fans to wear masks except when eating or drinking at their seats, although the mask policy hasn’t been strictly enforced at games. Cashless concessions and increased stadium sanitization measures will continue.

Schiller said fans not yet comfortable with returning to the ballpark “can choose to watch us on TV … and when you’re ready and comfortable, we’re going to welcome you back then.”

The Braves haven’t played a regular-season or postseason game in a full-capacity stadium since Oct. 9, 2019, when they had a standing-room-only crowd of 43,122 at Truist Park (then named SunTrust Park) for Game 5 of a National League Division Series against St. Louis. The Braves lost that series-deciding game 13-1 after allowing 10 runs in the first inning.