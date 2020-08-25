X

Braves-Yankees postponed because of rain, doubleheader Wednesday

Atlanta Braves new pitching coach Rick Kranitz watches pitcher Ian Anderson work in the bullpen during spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Braves new pitching coach Rick Kranitz watches pitcher Ian Anderson work in the bullpen during spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves | 29 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Like outfielder Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson’s MLB debut was delayed by inclement weather.

The Braves and Yankees will play a doubleheader Wednesday after Tuesday night’s affair was rained out. The doubleheader will begin at 4:10 p.m. It will feature two seven-inning games in accordance with MLB’s rules for the 2020 season.

Anderson, 22, was scheduled to make his first career start against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Six days ago, rain also washed out Pache’s first start against the Nationals.

Anderson will start the first game Wednesday, and Max Fried will start the second.

The doubleheader will wrap up the Braves’ current homestand. They’re off Thursday before beginning a six-game trip in Philadelphia and Boston.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.