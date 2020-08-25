Braves-Yankees postponed because of rain, doubleheader Wednesday

The Braves and Yankees will play a doubleheader Wednesday after Tuesday night’s affair was rained out. The doubleheader will begin at 4:10 p.m. It will feature two seven-inning games in accordance with MLB’s rules for the 2020 season.

Anderson, 22, was scheduled to make his first career start against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Six days ago, rain also washed out Pache’s first start against the Nationals.