Ian Anderson will make major-league debut against Yankees

“Ian is one of those games of catch that are a little different,” Braves ace Mike Soroka told the AJC in March. “A lot of times you’ll go play catch with somebody and you won’t see life on the ball, or you’re wonder where it is, or sometimes they’ll just turn it on when the game’s on.

“But Ian is one of those special arms where it’s got life. You catch some on the top of your pinkie, really, the first few times he’s getting into one. It’s deception, really. Deception arm speed. That’s why he was taken third overall.”

Anderson’s ability to throw down-and-away strikes has long been considered advanced, even dating to when he was drafted out of Shenendehowa High School in New York. He’ll need to show some of that Tuesday against a Yankees lineup that, despite missing some big bats, remains one of the game’s most potent.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Anderson will continue packing on more weight. How his curveball improves might be the most important aspect of his growth. It would be the perfect pitch to round out his repertoire if it generates more swings and misses.

Young pitchers don’t often explode onto the scene, as the Braves have seen. Soroka is an exception. Anderson, fresh off his second big-league spring training, won’t carry such expectations, but with the Braves’ dwindled rotation, he’ll undoubtedly have his chance.

The Braves are down to one traditional starter, Max Fried (who, by the way, took a couple of seasons to hit his stride). Anderson being serviceable would be a boon for this group. The Braves have no choice but to lower their standards: Their rotation seems to change daily.

In its current form, the starting five features two converted long relievers in Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin. Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint have been removed from the rotation during the season. Soroka is out with an Achilles tear. Cole Hamels might or might not ever take the mound. Felix Hernandez decided against playing this season in early July.

Now, they turn to Anderson, who might be part of the primary five for a long time. His major-league journey begins Tuesday.

The Braves drafted Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft. Anderson, who was the first pitcher selected, signed an under-slot deal. He’s pitched 377-2/3 innings in the minors, posting a cumulative 2.91 ERA and holding opponents to a .214 average over 80 starts.