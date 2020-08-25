Braves reinstate Ronald Acuna from injured list

Tuesday was a big day for the Braves.
In addition to promoting top pitching prospect Ian Anderson, the Braves activated outfielder Ronald Acuna from the 10-day injured list. Acuna hasn’t played since Aug. 10 because of inflammation in his left wrist (11 games).
The Braves originally hoped he’d be back for this past weekend’s series against the Phillies, but Acuna’s recovery was slower than first expected. He’ll be in the lineup Tuesday against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.
Acuna had his best day of the season Aug. 9, when he went 4-for-4 with two homers against the Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He also homered in Game 1. The All-Star was catching fire after a slow start, hitting .364/.488/.818 in 10 games this month before his injury.
Catcher Alex Jackson and right-hander Touki Toussaint were sent to the alternate training camp in Gwinnett to make room for Acuna and Anderson. Top outfield prospect Cristian Pache remains with the major-league team for now.