Braves reinstate Ronald Acuna from injured list

In addition to promoting top pitching prospect Ian Anderson, the Braves activated outfielder Ronald Acuna from the 10-day injured list. Acuna hasn’t played since Aug. 10 because of inflammation in his left wrist (11 games).

The Braves originally hoped he’d be back for this past weekend’s series against the Phillies, but Acuna’s recovery was slower than first expected. He’ll be in the lineup Tuesday against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.