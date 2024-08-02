Braves win as Jorge Soler, Luke Jackson return to Truist Park

“It’s good to see,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re hitting again. The bullpen continues to be really solid. The starting pitching has been good. The biggest thing has been the runs and putting together something consistent offensively. And we’re just scratching the surface of doing that.”

Olson’s revival, Snitker noted, might be the most encouraging offensive development. He’s homered five times over his last eight games after homering just once over his prior 29 contests. He’s looking comfortable again, and for the Braves to make a run at another division title and potentially a championship, he has to be significantly better than he’s been. This is a start.

Explore Read more about the Braves here

2. Right fielder Jorge Soler and reliever Luke Jackson both made their (latest) debuts at Truist Park, each receiving loud applause. Soler went 0-for-3 with a walk. He said it’s been an easy transition back into the Braves clubhouse and he’s always felt embraced by the fans. He’s signed through another two seasons after this one, so he can get comfortable this time.

Jackson entered in the seventh with two runners on base. He surrendered a single to Jake Burger that scored a run but limited additional damage with Jesus Sanchez’s groundout. The crowd brought back its “Luuuke” chant and many stood while Jackson warmed up for his appearance.

“I’m glad we got him out there,” Snitker said. “He’s been in high-pressure situations a lot. He closed here for a while, late-inning guy. I was glad we could get him in there and he did a nice job.”

3. It’s natural for the Braves and their fans to be excited about Jackson’s and Soler’s returns. The two were pivotal contributors during the 2021 championship run. Both have remained beloved in Atlanta even while playing with other clubs.

“The familiarity, the people they are, what they bring to the clubhouse and on the field; the chemistry of the team, to have those guys back in the clubhouse is really nice,” starter Charlie Morton said. “Soler has been having a good year. I think he’s a great dude and I love watching him play. Luke, I know is the same. I know he’s started to get into it a little better and the arm is starting to get going a little better and he’s starting to bounce back and be himself. I was so happy when I saw both of them.”

Morton rebounded from his ugly start in New York. He pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits, striking out six and walking two. He lowered his ERA back below 4.00 (3.94).

4. Shortstop Orlando Arcia homered for the third time in five games, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He’s hitting .350 (14-for-40) with three home runs, one double and six RBIs during that run.

“Just keep a strong mind, positive attitude no matter what you’re going through as a ballplayer, if you can keep that strong mind, you’ll move forward,” Arcia said via team interpreter Franco Garcia.

Snitker: “He looks great. Hat’s off to him for hanging with himself and now he looks like his old self. He’s playing great defense, too. So it’s really good to see.”

The Braves were dangerous in past years because of their lineup length. Arcia maintaining his increased offensive output would move the club much closer to where it feels it should be.

5. With their win, the Braves are six games behind the Phillies in the National League East. It’s the closest they’ve been to Philadelphia since June 21. The team was 9-1/2 games back on July 27.

Stat to know

6-1 (The Braves have won six of seven games against Miami.)

Quotable

“We’re due a run.” – Snitker on the team’s increasing offensive success

Up next

The Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.06) tries to continue his solid rookie campaign in Friday’s start against Miami.