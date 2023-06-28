Braves will start Kolby Allard, not Michael Soroka, on Wednesday

When the Braves on Monday optioned AJ Smith-Shawver to the minors, it seemed like Michael Soroka could be in line for his return to the Truist Park mound after three years away.

It will not happen yet.

The Braves instead opted to start left-hander Kolby Allard for what appears to be a spot start.

“It’s just because he’s ready to go and we need a starter (Wednesday),” manager Brian Snitker said after Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.

On the outside, this move is surprising. Allard began the season on the injured list with a grade 2 oblique strain. He has made two starts with Triple-A Gwinnett. In total, he has allowed two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Since the Braves optioned him, Soroka has surrendered three runs over 19 innings for Gwinnett. Soroka’s recent performance made it seem as if he might be the main option.

He’s in play if the Braves need another starter, but Atlanta preferred a lefty over a righty to start versus the Twins.

In 2023, the Twins have a .216 team batting average versus left-handed pitching, which ranks 29th of 30 teams. Their .666 OPS versus lefties is also the second-worst mark in the sport.

Versus right-handers, Minnesota has a .236 batting average, which ranks 21st. The Twins are 15th of 30 teams with a .725 OPS against righties.

In Tuesday’s lineup, the Twins started four left-handed hitters against right-hander Bryce Elder. Three of them were in the top five of the order.

In his last start, Allard threw 62 pitches over 2 2/3 innings. He might not be all the way built up yet.

“We’ll watch him,” Snitker said. “We need him to get it off the ground, that’s all. It’s just about him just making the start.”

Asked if the Braves felt Soroka wasn’t ready, Snitker said: “No, we don’t feel that (he’s not ready.)”