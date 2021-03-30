X

Braves’ Will Smith helps tornado relief effort in Coweta

Under the watchful eyes of Braves manager Brian Snitker (background, left) and bullpen coach Marty Reed (background, right) new reliever Will Smith works from the mound during the first workout at CoolToday Park Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in North Port, Fla.
Under the watchful eyes of Braves manager Brian Snitker (background, left) and bullpen coach Marty Reed (background, right) new reliever Will Smith works from the mound during the first workout at CoolToday Park Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in North Port, Fla.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves pitcher Will Smith has helped organize an auction to raise money and support relief efforts in Coweta County following last week’s tornado. Smith is a native of Newnan, part of Coweta that was hit by an EF4 that caused extensive damage.

Smith got his teammates to autograph several items, including:

· A Braves jersey signed by the team

· An autographed hat signed by Smith

· A Freddie Freeman autographed bat

· A hat signed by the 2021 bullpen pitchers

· A hat signed by the 2021 starting pitchers

· A hat signed by the 2021 infielders

· A hat signed by 2021 outfielders

· Baseballs signed by Ozzie Albies, Travis d’Arnaud, Ronald Acuna, Jr., Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson

For more information, go to www.braves.com/relief.

